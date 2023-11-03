You Unleashed Violence And Barbarism – NUPENG Fires Uzodimma Over Attack On NLC President

8.4 C
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Special Correspondent

Nigerians may experience fuel scarcity as the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has condemned the attack on the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

Impartial Observers reports that NUPENG also threatened to down tools over the attack and brutalization of Joe Ajaero and other labour leaders by perceived agents of the Imo State government.

Recall that Ajaero and other leaders of NLC and their Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), among others including some journalists were on Wednesday attacked and brutalized by suspected thugs contracted by the state at the NLC secretariat in Owerri.

The thugs allegedly descended on Labour leaders and other protesters, smashing vehicles, inflicting injuries and dispossessing handsets, money, ATM cards among other valuables from labour leaders and others that had gathered at the NLC State secretariat to begin the scheduled protest over pending labour issues.

Speaking on the incident NUPENG’s President, Prince Williams Akporeha, threatened to call for a nationwide industrial action.

He warned that NUPENG will call a nationwide strike if the Imo state government does not release the arrested labour leaders and address the grievances of its workers.

He said “We condemn with the strongest term the arrest and brutalization of Congress President, Comrade Joe Ajaero and other labour leaders by the agents of Imo State Government.

“We reject the act of violence and barbarism being unleashed on labour leaders, workers and others. We cannot accept this uncivilised behaviour in a democracy.

“The workers of Imo State must be freed. We are determined to free the state workers because injury to one is to all.”

