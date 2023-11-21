Villagers return to 13 communities earlier sacked by bandits in Kebbi

Residents of 13 villages sacked by bandits in the southern part of Kebbi have returned home following restoration of relative peace in the areas.

The 13 villages are Sawade, Bakin Gulunbi, Mai Kpanu, Malekachi, Sakawa, and Sabongida, Kauran mai Zanma, Luga, Angela Kibiya, Angela Dado, Tsirinda, Kasama and Ma’ako.

Alhaji Ahmed Idris, media aide to Gov. Nasir Idris made the declaration in a statement he issued on Monday in Birnin Kebbi,

He quoted the chairman of Danko Wasagu Local Government Area, Alhaji Aliyu Hussaini-Bena, as confirming the return of the villagers.

“All the villagers sacked from their homes in the last three years have been resettled and have continued with their normal businesses,’’ Idris quoted the council chairman as saying.

Hussaini-Bena commended Gov. Idris and security agencies for making the resettlement possible and for providing security in the areas.

He expressed delight at security agencies’ resolve to completely dislodge bandits from the state.

“Previously, none of our people could sleep; none could go to the markets and nobody was going to the farm.

“Now, even villages in neighbouring Niger and Zamfara are enjoying the restoration of security in Kebbi,’’ he said.

Idris also quoted Hussaini-Bena as saying that Bena Market which collects highest internally-generated revenue in Kebbi had been re-opened for commercial activities.

“Bandits dislodged people in the southern part of Kebbi in the past four years; the bandits burned houses and property worth millions of Naira.

“Danko Wasagu, Sakaba and Fakai Local Government Areas in Zuru Emirate had been facing insecurity challenges also, but people are returning to their homes in those areas,’’ the council chairman also said.

Hussaini-Bena said Danko Wasagu Local Government Area had the largest number of refugees because it shared border with Zamfara and Niger.