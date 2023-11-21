8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Imo guber: LP protests against delay in release of CTCs of documents

Politics
Members and supporters of the Labour Party in Imo protesting at the INEC Office, Owerri against the alleged delay by the commission to release the Certified True Copies of November 11 Governorship election results
Members and supporters of the Labour Party in Imo protesting at the INEC Office, Owerri against the alleged delay by the commission to release the Certified True Copies of November 11 Governorship election results

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The Labour Party (LP) in Imo, on Monday, embarked on a protest march against the alleged delay by INEC to release the Certified True Copies (CTCs) of documents of the November 11 Governorship poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state party Chairman, Mr Callistus Ihejiagwa, led the protest by party supporters to the INEC Office on Port Harcourt Road, Owerri.

Ihejiagwa said that the party had long applied for the CTCs but regretted that INEC had yet to release the documents, nine days after the poll.

He, therefore, urged the National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and INEC Federal Commissioner for the South-East, Mr Ken Ukaogu, to prevail on the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Sylvia Agu, “to release the documents, as requested”.

READ ALSO  Kano guber: Appeal Court ruling rude shock, NNPP not court determines members – Founder

“As collation of results was about to begin at the state collation centre here in Owerri, I petitioned INEC, concerning the manner of accreditation at the polling units, as reported by our agents across the state.

“My petition, however, fell on deaf ears as the Returning Officer, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, said it was not in his jurisdiction to hear the petition and asked us to go to court.

“Nine days on, it beats our imagination that INEC, which collated and announced results just 12 hours after the election, has yet to release the very documents – the CTCs of election documents – we need to pursue litigation,“ Ihejiagwa said.

READ ALSO  Finally, Soludo, Nanka Community Leadership Break Silence over Murder of Anambra Politician

Responding, INEC’s Head, Voter Education and Publicity in Imo, Mrs Emmanuella Ben-Opara, said the documents were being assembled and would be released to the party in due course.

“We received your request for CTCs, minuted on it and the your application is being attended to as the materials are being assembled as we speak.

“When we’re done, and on payment of the cost, we will release the documents to you.

“Please remain civil,“ Ben-Opara said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
How Dr. Obodoagu Tonica Transformed Federal Cooperative College Oji River Enugu State
Next article
Villagers return to 13 communities earlier sacked by bandits in Kebbi

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Again, Bauchi APC guber candidate, Sadique Abubakar loses at Appeal Court 

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.