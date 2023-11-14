Sokoto Govt Bans Use of obscenities in public gatherings, stiff punishment await violators

8.4 C
From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Sokoto State government has banned the use of obscene and vulgar statements in public places and violators will dealt with .

Dr. Jabir Sani Maihula ,the State Commissioner for Religious Affairs disclosed this to newsmen in Sokoto.

Accordingly , also warned that any person found violating the order will be prosecuted as it would not tolerate such attitude to continue unchecked in the state.

Using obscenity language by some traditional medicines vendors as a means of marketing strategy to sales their medicines has becomes a serious source of concern among the residents of the state.

He expressed sad over the use of obscenity words by medicine sellers using loudspeakers in public places such as mosques ,major streets ,motor parks as unlawful and prohibited .

He said the decision was reached after series of meetings with the leadership of the traditional medicine sellers association ,Islamic Scholars and other stakeholders .

He explained that similar meeting was held with members of the State House of Assembly and other stakeholders were related issues of existing laws that prohibited use of obscenity as its concern Sokoto state was extensively discussed and resolves .

According to him ,the meeting also arrived on the modalities to follow in order to prevent traditional medicine sellers from making explicit and offensive references to sex or bodily functions,coarse and rude within Sokoto metropolis.

He however stated that stakeholders at the meeting agreed that medicine sellers who are using obscene words as their strategy to convince and market their product were strangers who visits the state from other neighbouring states .

The stakeholders also pledged to work in synergy with state government to put a stop to what they described as a strange words in the state.

Already the state government has embarks on massive enlightenment and sensitization campaign that using obscene words is against the law of the land.

