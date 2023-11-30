Shettima in Anambra’s, commissions Emeka Offor’s Electric Meter Manufacturing factory, Ijele 93.1 FM radio station

By Chuks Eke

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commissioned an Electric Meter Manufacturing Factory built by the Chairman f Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, Sir Emeka Of for at Oraifite community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra state.

He also commissioned Offor’sr Ijele 93.1 FM radio station and phsee 2 of Sir Emeka Offorr Foundation, SEOF Touch-A-Life Housing Project and flag-off of other SEOF programmes, including the inspection of 40,000 bags of 25kg long grain rice and wrappers displayed for distribution to the widows and orphans by SEOF.

Commissioning the projects yesterday, Shettima who was accompanied by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, praised the entrepreneurship spirit of Ndigbo and pledged federal government’s assistance to such hard working individuals and groups towards realizing their positive aspirations.

In his address shortly after conducting Shettima round the projects, Sir Of for, Chairman of Chrome Group and Founder of SEOF, said he was excited that Shettima himself accepted to commission and flag off these projects and programmes.

According to Of for, “Today, we have witnessed the official launch of Ijele FM radio station, the commissioning of housing units and the groundbreaking for new houses SEOF touch-a-life initiative, as well as the social investment programme which willl be represented by the distribution of much-needed palliatives to our vulnerable and challenged mothers, wives, sisters and friends”.