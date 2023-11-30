8.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Shettima in Anambra’s, commissions Emeka Offor’s Electric Meter Manufacturing factory, Ijele 93.1 FM radio station

S/East
Group wants security agencies to arrest sponsors attacking VP over NEDC reappointments
Kashim-Shettima

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Chuks Eke

Vice President Kashim Shettima has commissioned an Electric Meter Manufacturing Factory built by the Chairman f Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, Sir Emeka Of for at Oraifite community in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra state.

He also commissioned Offor’sr Ijele 93.1 FM radio station and phsee 2 of Sir Emeka Offorr Foundation, SEOF Touch-A-Life Housing Project and flag-off of other SEOF programmes, including the inspection of 40,000 bags of 25kg long grain rice and wrappers displayed for distribution to the widows and orphans by SEOF.

Commissioning the projects yesterday, Shettima who was accompanied by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, praised the entrepreneurship spirit of Ndigbo and pledged federal government’s assistance to such hard working individuals and groups towards realizing their positive aspirations.

READ ALSO  Catholic Priest remanded in prison for allegedly raping, impregnating teenage girl

In his address shortly after conducting Shettima round the projects, Sir Of for, Chairman of Chrome Group and Founder of SEOF, said he was excited that Shettima himself accepted to commission and flag off these projects and programmes.

According to Of for, “Today, we have witnessed the official launch of Ijele FM radio station, the commissioning of housing units and the groundbreaking for new houses SEOF touch-a-life initiative, as well as the social investment programme which willl be represented by the distribution of much-needed palliatives to our vulnerable and challenged mothers, wives, sisters and friends”.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra monarch makes case for Kanu’s release

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Catholic Priest remanded in prison for allegedly raping, impregnating teenage girl

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.