Please Help Me Out, Police Investigation Is Taking Longer Time — Anambra Dad Cries Out to the Public Over Missing Son

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Mr. Philip Nnaemeka of Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State has cried out to the public to help her recover his son, Wilson Ugochukwu Nnaemeka, who got missing since one year ago now and still counting.

Wilson, aged 29 years old was said to have mysteriously got missing since November 3, 2022, and has not returned since then, while his whereabouts remain unknown till date.

According to the father, the incident had since been reported to the police, which he said they promised to investigate and unravel the whereabouts of the missing child.

He however, said the police have kept telling him that the matter is still under investigation since them, while nothing has been communicated to him as an outcome of the investigation son till date.

“Wilson Nnaemeka left the house at 33 Bisi Okaro Street, Nkwelle Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State, on November 3, 2022. Since then, we have not set our eyes on him.

“We have reported the incident to the Ogidi Police Station. Since then, they have kept on telling us that are investigating the matter. No meaningful result has come out of it.

“We have gone a step further by reporting the incident to some radio stations in this state and even beyond. The announcement has been carried out many times, yet we have not seen any tangible result,” he narrated.

Mr. Nnaemeka, who said he was not suspecting any foul play in connection with his son’s disappearance, however suspected that he might have fallen into the hands of the men of the underworld. He also explained that his son was not the troublesome type and had not had issues or quarrels with anybody.

He further said his family had been traumatized since the incident happened.

“I never expected that my son will get missing like this. He was doing menial things, pending when things improved before this ugly incident.

“Though, I still believe that my son is still alive and will come back one day, my family has not been the same since the ugly incident occurred.

“I am highly traumatized. I have never experienced the kind of situation I’m experiencing now in my entire life. I cannot imagine myself losing my son to unknown persons or circumstances. This is totally strange to me. I least expected this in my entire life,” he lamented.

Mr. Nnaemeka, however, appealed to the general public to help in locating and reuniting his son back with his family if anyone has any knowledge about his whereabouts.

“I am appealing to the general public that if anybody has any information about his whereabouts, let him or her please call us on 07033456559, 07039801950 or 09025307664. The person can also report to the nearest police station,” he appealed.

When contacted by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, described Mr. Nnaemeka’s comment as one made in the spirit of the advocacy to further call the attention of the members of the public to the incident as well as to further engage them in helping to unmask the whereabouts of the missing person.

Reacting to Mr. Nnaemeka’s claims about police being very slow in their investigation on the matter, DSP Ikenga, who said the comment had some sensational undertones, however said the comment would not demoralize or deter the Command from carrying on with its constitutional duty and investigation on the matter.

While noting that the police have worked and will continue to work tirelessly to unravel to whereabouts of the missing person; the Police Image Maker, DSP Ikenga, also joined his voice to reiterate the earlier call by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who had urged members of the public who have vital and helpful information about the whereabouts of the missing person to reach out to the police through any of the Command’s Control Room numbers below: 07039194332 or 08039334002.