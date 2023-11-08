8.4 C
Gov Poll : 9 Resident Electoral Officers Arrive In Imo

S/East

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has deployed nine new Resident Electoral Commissioners to support the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in the state, Prof. Sylvia Agu in the election.

The supporting RECs who have already arrived the state are scheduled to supervise the exercise in the state with each assigned to three local government areas.

The new RECs are Prof. Gabriel Yomere, (Cross Rivers), Ahmed Yusha’u Garki (Niger State), Dr. Oliver Agundu (Plateau State), Muhammad Nura (Bauchi State), Dr. Teller Adenira (Oyo State), Dr. Yahaya Ibrahim (Katsina State), Umar Ibrahim (Gombe State), Ibrahim Abdullahi (Yobe State) and Mr. Aderigbe Adedepo (Ekiti State).

READ ALSO  Missing Anambra Guber Candidate: Absence of Lawyers Prolongs Hearing

The INEC National Commissioner, Supervising eastern states, Hon. Kenneth Ukeagbu while speaking at the special stakeholders meeting said the Commission is poised to achieving a free, fair and credible exercise.

