Imo Poll : How Security Operatives Foiled Attempt To Abduct INEC Officials, Materials

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Vigilant security operatives have successfully averted an attempt by political thugs to abduct INEC officials and seize crucial election materials.

The incident took place at a Registration Area Center in Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area in Imo State.

Reports indicate that the thugs, armed and ready to pounce, sought to forcibly take INEC officials into their waiting vehicle.

Swift and decisive action by security personnel stationed at the center thwarted this brazen attempt.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the armed security operatives fired warning shots into the air upon receiving an alarm from vigilant voters who detected the presence of the thugs.

The abrupt response compelled the assailants to retreat hastily into their getaway vehicle and fled.

An anonymous Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) operative at the scene said, “The thugs were coming to hijack the INEC officials and election materials.

“But luck ran out on them when some people started shouting during a stampede.

“It was their shouting that alerted the armed security personnel, who quickly shot into the air, forcing the thugs to take to their heels.

Reports by our reporters indicate of a heavy presence of security personnel on major roads in the state, which indicates a proactive approach to mitigate potential disruptions and uphold the sanctity of the electoral exercise.