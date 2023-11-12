8.4 C
EFCC Arrests 14 Suspected Vote Buyers in Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi States

EFCC Arrests 14 Suspected Vote Buyers in Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi States

…. Intercepts N11,040,000

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 14 (Fourteen) suspected vote buyers in Otueke, Adawari playgrounds in Bayelsa State and at various polling units in Imo and Kogi States.

They were arrested on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in  intelligence-driven operations  that commenced several days before the ongoing governorship elections in the three states.

Also,  a total sum of N11,040, 000( Eleven Million, Forty Thousand Naira only) comprising N9,310,00( Nine Million, Three Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira) intercepted from suspected vote buyers and sellers in Bayelsa and N1,730, 000( One Million, Seven Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira) intercepted from electoral fraud suspects across Imo State, were recovered from them.

Also, two vehicles were  intercepted from the suspects.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

