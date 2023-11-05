8.4 C
New York
Sunday, November 5, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Imo Gov : Six Local Government Areas Marked As Most Volatile

S/East
Shocker As Uzodinma Diverts N3b Palliative Funds for Imo State, Presents N2b As Official Funds from FG - PDP Raises Alarm
Shocker As Uzodinma Diverts N3b Palliative Funds for Imo State, Presents N2b As Official Funds from FG - PDP Raises Alarm

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Ahead of the Imo State gubernatorial election scheduled for November 11, 2023, Yiaga Africa, a respected civil society organization, has identified six local government areas (LGAs) in the state as the most volatile.

Cynthia Mbamalau, the Director of Programmes at Yiaga Africa, shared these findings at Yiaga Africa’s WTV Media &CSO Round Table discussion held in Owerri.

The six LGAs she identified as hotspots for security issues are Okigwe, Ehime Mbano, Oru East, Oru West, Orlu, and Orsu.

According to Mbamalau, Yiaga Africa has already communicated its concerns about these LGAs to various security agencies.

According to her, the group’s commitment to ensuring a credible election was evident in its deployment of pre-election observers to monitor the pre-election space and processes in the state in September.

READ ALSO  In Anambra, Youths Empowered with POS Machines, Cash, As NYCN Holds 2023 Summit

She revealed the lack of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection in Orsu Local Government Area, where PVCs had to be collected in Owerri.

She explained that in Imo State, a total of 2,318,919 PVCs were collected, stressing that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also declared that in 38 polling units out of 4,758, elections would not take place.

She said the group will deploy 328 election observers for the polls.

Yiaga Africa’s Programme Officer, Paul James, in his submission, spoke extensively on the findings of the post-election report of Yiaga Africa after the 2023 general election.

According to him, the report highlighted that polling did not commence at an appreciable rate in the Southeast region, unlike in other geopolitical zones.

READ ALSO  Oko Polytechnic Rector Kicks-off Unity Match, Urges FG to Unite Nigerians with Sports

Participants at the parley collectively expressed concerns that the upcoming governorship election in Imo State might face challenges due to potential voter apathy.

Several speakers noted that many eligible voters have lost confidence in the electoral process and the electoral umpire, INEC.

Concerns were also raised about violence perpetrated by non-state actors, including thugs and unknown gunmen.

To address these concerns, participants called on the government, INEC, and security agencies to take measures to restore public confidence and alleviate fears related to the election.

They stressed the importance of a peaceful election that ensures the safety of all stakeholders.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
INEC Urged To End Imo killings With Credible Governorship Poll

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  Imo Gov : Reactions As Late Sam Mbakwe Family Set To Endorse Uzodimma

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.