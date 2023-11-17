Imo Emerge From 15 Days Of Darkness As Labour Ends Strike

By special correspondent

Imo State has emerged from a 15-day blackout as electricity is restored following the suspension of the nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The power outage was triggered by a strike initiated by electricity workers in the state, who protested the assault on NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) attributed the widespread power outage in the State to the strike of electricity workers.

However, relief swept through the State as power was restored at 11:20 pm on Wednesday, November 15, just hours after the joint announcement by NLC and TUC suspending the nationwide strike.

The restoration of power supply in the State marked a sigh of relief for residents, who endured two weeks of inconvenience and hardship.

During a meeting with Labour representatives in Abuja, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu revealed that those responsible for the assault on the Labour Leader, Ajaero in Owerri on November 11 had been apprehended and would face prosecution.

The NLC and TUC had presented a list of six demands to the Federal Government as conditions for suspending their nationwide strike.

The resolution of these demands paved the way for the restoration of power in Imo State.