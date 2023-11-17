Bauchi Governor Appreciates Extended Support – By Sanusi Muhammad

The delivered judgment of the Court of Appeal was described as an objective judgment delivered on Friday November 17 based on undisputable facts before it which were earlier on relied upon by the Bauchi State Gubernatorial Election Petitions Tribunal to deliver its judgment in favour of winner of the March 15, gubernatorial election, Governor Bala Muhammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but in desperation without the ingredients of facts to challenge the victory, the opposition party candidate, Air Marshal Sadeeq Baba Abubakar (Rtd), who was defeated with over 90,000 votes, as a restless busy-body hurriedly rushed to the Election Petitions Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election described by stakeholders across the divide as credible, free and fair devoid of rancor and malpractices.

Speaking to our correspondent through his media advisor Mouktar Gidado, Governor Bala said: “Since commencement of the 2023 gubernatorial campaign, election and up to this moment of the confirmation of my victory by the Court of Appeal, I maintain my focus on issues of more importance to the development of the state without diversion to other issues of irrelevance

“I had earlier promised to foster inclusion and cohesion in my second tenure with a double-phased performance than ever before.

“My reelection victory and confirmation remains indelible in the minds of true democrats and is a victory for the sustenance of the democracy and robust service delivery without bounds as well as a demonstration of concern for the continued development of Bauchi State

“My reelection and confirmation would not have been possible without the blessing of the Almighty Allah and the good people of Bauchi State that are always appreciable of my stewardship. I am humbled by the people’s confidence in my administration and my ability to continue to serve with passion and dexterity

“I want to thank everyone and to express my appreciation to all those who voted for my continuous stay in office for another four-year tenure and entrusted me with the responsibility of leading the state out of underdevelopment

“I am also immensely grateful to the leadership of our great party (PDP) at all levels and our dedicated campaign team and other support groups including the media, who worked tirelessly to spread our message of progress, unity and hope throughout the state

“Your unwavering belief in our vision and mission for posterity and your relentless efforts have brought us this sweet victory of today of confirmation by the Court of Appeal

“However, I urge you to celebrate the deserved victory with temperance as it is a victory for all democrats not minding political party affiliation”.

Immediately the Court of Appeal delivered its judgment which was monitored in Bauchi, PDP supporters and other well wishers took to the streets across the state to celebrate the victory of their amiable and humble governor that they never wished to miss.

Addressing a mammoth crowd that stormed Bauchi Government in solidarity with the governor, Mouktar Gidado said: “Kaura has done it again! Kaura is proud of you all! His victory has been confirmed by the Court of Appeal based on the strength of facts before it. Kaura is the governor you voted for his continuity! The Governor is your elected Governor and confirmed as your elected Governor. We are grateful for the objectivity and sincerity of the judges in the deliverance of credible judgment. Kaura shall not fail in serving the people. We shall not fail in supporting his ideals and policies to fruition. We are most grateful to you all for the solidarity and we shall not fail. Continue to support the government for the good of all”.