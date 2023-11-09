Bauchi Assembly to enact law to sustain reading in primary schools

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi House of Assembly said that it is proposing a bill that if passed, assented and properly implemented by the concerned stakeholders, will help the State in sustaining the reading outcomes among primary school pupils.

Chairman of the House Committee on education Hon. Dr. Nasiru Ahmed Ala made this known during a 5-day Learn to Read Project Year Three Visioning and Workplan Development organized by USAID Learn to Read Project at Meethaq Hotel, Abuja.

He asserted that the Bauchi State House of Assembly has noted with satisfaction the partnership and contributions of USAID LEARN to Read and State2State in different capacities since the 9th Assembly, adding that they are thankful for the beautiful gesture and collaboration.

“It may interest you to know that I have a little background and holds something to share with you on Early Grade Reading programme. As a participant of the project when I was teaching with the Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare, Bauchi State, I learnt that the programme started with baseline assessment where it was discovered that about 98% of primary school pupils neither read nor write in both English and Hausa languages.

“Thus, experts were brought together to develop reading materials based on local settings, where “Let’s Read” and “Mu Karanta” were developed. A five-year project was conducted, involving the development of materials, workshops, production and distribution of materials, inclusion of the EGR in the National Curriculum of NCCE Minimum Standard, Faculty of Education Curriculum, training of teacher educators, composition of Reading Technical Working Group of which I was a member in the College as former HOD Curriculum, conduction of certificate programme on EGR, assigning Desk Officer in LGEAs, State Officials to coordinate the programme and so many other important considerations.

Adding that “This is just a preamble, as the programme propels, I will in sha Allah share with you a remarkable contribution based on my findings with regards to the problems and prospects of the LEARN to Read Project not only in the State of Bauchi, but in Nigeria in general.” He explained.

Hon. Nasiru Ahmed Ala who is also the member representing Madara/Chinade Constituency acknowledged the gigantic effort of the Executive Governor of Bauchi State His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammad, CON, (Kauran Bauchi & Jagaban Katagum) the his effort in revamping and bringing back the missing glory of the education of Bauchi State with special attention and recognition to the State Universal Basic Education Board SUBEB and the Ministry of Education

He advised the participants and all stakeholders in education to note that this is a period of sacrifice even to the generation yet unborn, thus the need to assiduously brainstorm for the success of the project in the State.