It Was the Handiwork of the Devil — Two Men Arrested for Stealing Bags of Bitter Kola, Raping the Owner in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Two armed men have been arrested in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, for stealing bags of bitter kola that worth over one million naira (N1000,000).

The two suspected criminals, identified as Onyenachiya Emmanuel (from Afube village in Amichi) and Chigbo Okeke (also from Amichi), were said to have also stolen the phones, ATM cards, and some raw cash belonging to the young lady who owns the bitter kola, after which they also raped her turn after turn, to their satisfaction.

This was corroborated by a video currently trending on the social media, showing the suspects being interrogated, while their pump action gun and the stolen bags of bitter kola lie in their front.

Emmanuel and Okeke confessed to the crimes, and further revealed that the robbery operation was carried out at Ebenasa village, Amichi, where the victim resides.

They however, said it was the handiwork of the devil.

When contacted by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, promised to make further enquiries on the incident and get back to this reporter.

