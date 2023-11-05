8.4 C
New York
Sunday, November 5, 2023
Search
Subscribe

2024 Hajj:  Sokoto begins sale of 4,996 seats ,offers automatic slots to 2023  leftovers

N/West
2024 Hajj
2024 Hajj

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Umar Ado Sokoto
The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has officially unveiled the sales of 2024 Hajj seats pegged at initial minimum deposit of N4.5 million.
Subsequently, the Agency has directed its Hajj Registration Officers across the 23 local councils to swing into full exercise with registration of intended pilgrims.
The announcement signaled the full commencement of preparation for next year’s pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Addressing the newly constituted  board members of the Agency the Bord Chairman Alhaji Aliyu Musa. Gusau, said the opening sales of 2024 exercise followed the directive of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on states pilgrims Boards ahead of Saudi Arabia deadline and subsequent approval by the Sokoto State Governor Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu.
The Chairman explained that Sokoto has allocated 4,996 seats for next year’s pilgrimage which would be allocated to intending pilgrims and enrolls of Hajj Savings Schemes on 60 and 40 per cent respectively.
Alhaji Gusau further assured those who make payments for 2023 Hajj but unable to secure visa for the spiritual exercise would be placed on priority list for next year’s pilgrimage, he added that an automatic slot will be provided to those who left their money for next Hajj.
The  Chairman  announced deadline for the N4.5 million deposit as NAHCON had pegged end of  December 2023, for interested persons to remit their deposits.
On the high cost of 2024 fare, the Chairman explained that over 90 percent of Hajj components, including accommodation, feeding and transport depend largely on dollars.
He however regretted the weak strength of naira against dollar, which he said, was responsible for the sudden fare hike.
The Chairman who itemized some of the challenges recorded during the last exercise at the holy land, assured that 2024 would be a clear departure from previous experiences.
He said the Agency have launched the preparations for Hajj 2024 and have initiated the sale of the seats after completing the allocation of 60 per cent of the seats to the 23 Local Government areas of  State.
He  instructed Local Government Registration Officers to start collecting deposits from intending pilgrims.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Over 100 Corpses lying unclaimed in BSUTH Morgue – CMD Hwande
Next article
Sultan confers award to eminent   personalities for service to humanity 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Insecurity : Arrest of 9 Bandits in Sokoto ,Sabon Birni area untrue --CP

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.