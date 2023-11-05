8.4 C
N/West
Sultan confers award to eminent   personalities for service to humanity 

From Umar Ado Sokoto
The Sultan of Sokoto and President Supreme Council for Islamic Religion,Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has conferred awards to some people who distinguished themselves in the service of humanity .
The ceremony which took place at Sokoto International Conference Centre Kasarawa was part of the activities marking the 10th Sheikh Usman bin Fordiyo week.
The recipients of this years Sultan awards includes the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mahmoud Yayale Ahmed ,immediate past Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede received the awards  Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.
While Yayake Ahmed received Sultan Sa’ad for Public Service Award and  Oloyede honoured with  Sultan Sa’ad Award for Peace Building.
Other awardees include Etsu Nupe, Yahya Abubakar who bagged Sultan Bello Award for Good Governance while late Sheikh Isiyaka Rabi’u of Kano state and Sheikh Isa Talatan Mafara received Usman bin Fordiyo award for Exemplary leadership.
Also, Professor Khadija Nuhu from Kano state received Nana Asma’u award respectively .
Also,the Sultan honoured one  Kano based commercial tricyclist (Adai dai ta sahu),Malam Auwalu Salihu  who recently returned missing N18 millions and the Zamfara state’s woman that found some hard currency and returned it to the officials of the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Agency during the last Hajj exercise .
In his remarks,Sultan Sa’ad said they were chosen for the award because of their positive contribution to the development of their societies and the country at large.
Speaking  on behalf of the recipients, Mahmoud Yayale Ahmed expressed gratitude to the Sultan.
The former SGF also called on  Muslims to always identify with the tenets of Islam.
“We must always be proud of our religion. If we are shying to identify with our religion, we are doing great disservice to our nation”,
“We must identify with the tenets of Islam and never compromise the teaching of the religion,” he said.
Dignitaries that attended the event include, Governors of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states as well as Emir of Zazzau and the renown global cleric, Dr. Zakir Naik among others.

