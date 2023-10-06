8.4 C
New York
Friday, October 6, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Tinubu Certificate Scandal: ‘Join Me In This Battle’ – Atiku Begs Peter Obi, Kwankwaso

Politics
Tinubu Certificate Scandal: ‘Join Me In This Battle’ – Atiku Begs Peter Obi, Kwankwaso
Tinubu Certificate Scandal: ‘Join Me In This Battle’ – Atiku Begs Peter Obi, Kwankwaso

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has pleaded with his Labour Party, LP, and New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, counterparts, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, respectively, to join him in the quest to unseat Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria.

Atiku made the call when he addressed a World Press Conference in Abuja on Thursday specifically to speak on the issues surrounding Tinubu’s academic records.

The Chicago State University, CSU, on Monday released the records to Atiku.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Atiku said, “(I particularly call on) Governor Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP and, the leaders of every political party in Nigeria, and, indeed, every single person who loves this country, as I do, and who wishes nothing but the best for the country, as I do, to join me in this campaign to enshrine probity, accountability and the basic principles of justice, morality and uprightness in our country and in our government.

READ ALSO  PDP candidate rejects tribunal judgment affirming election of Ahmed Aliyu as governor

“This is a task for each and every one of us.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Primeboy Killed Mohbad Because of Jealousy, and Mohbad’s Is Aware of It — Singer HK Plutorious Alleges
Next article
Atiku Reveals Why He Rejected Tinubu As Running Mate In 2007

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Breaking: Kaduna Ex-Governor Yero dumps PDP

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.