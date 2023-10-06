8.4 C
New York
Friday, October 6, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Primeboy Killed Mohbad Because of Jealousy, and Mohbad’s Is Aware of It — Singer HK Plutorious Alleges

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

A Nigerian singer known as HK Plutorious has taken to social media where he alleged that Primeboy is the one who killed Mohbad.

He made this known today, October 6th 2023 via the insta-stories section of his official Instagram page.

This comes days after the Lagos State Police Command declared Primeboy wanted in connection with Mohbad death and by extension surrendered himself to the police.

He further tells the Police that they have found the killer already while adding that Primeboy killed Mohbad because he was jealous of him and Mohbad’s wife knows about it.

Singer HK Plutonic said that Primbeoy and Mohbad’s wife know about the death of the late singer and he is willing to assist in the ongoing investigation with the Police.

READ ALSO  Political Storm Unleashed, As Chicago State University Disavows Tinubu's Academic Credentials

Singer HK Plutorious wrote: “Nigerians you all are finished. Better follow up with the police so they can find the truth from PrimeBoy, Because he’s the one that killed mohbad. And Nigeria can’t see the truth because of too many socialite using this situation as a opportunity to become famous. I refuse to be trap by the juju done by PrimeBoy and every suspect so nobody can find out the truth. @nigeriapoliceforce It’s a simple mathematics you found your killer already.

“Do your damn job!!! him know Wetin do mohbad. And god won’t let that PrimeBoy go free with his evil. Amen A #justiceformohbad.”

READ ALSO  I Joined Gang at the Age of 7, Participated in Killing 6 Persons So Far — 14-Year-Old Boy Confesses

 

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Revenue Generation: How Madubuko is Working against Anambra

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Two Remanded over Kidnap of Oga Ndị Oga's Brother in Anambra

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.