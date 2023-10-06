Primeboy Killed Mohbad Because of Jealousy, and Mohbad’s Is Aware of It — Singer HK Plutorious Alleges

A Nigerian singer known as HK Plutorious has taken to social media where he alleged that Primeboy is the one who killed Mohbad.

He made this known today, October 6th 2023 via the insta-stories section of his official Instagram page.

This comes days after the Lagos State Police Command declared Primeboy wanted in connection with Mohbad death and by extension surrendered himself to the police.

He further tells the Police that they have found the killer already while adding that Primeboy killed Mohbad because he was jealous of him and Mohbad’s wife knows about it.

Singer HK Plutonic said that Primbeoy and Mohbad’s wife know about the death of the late singer and he is willing to assist in the ongoing investigation with the Police.

Singer HK Plutorious wrote: “Nigerians you all are finished. Better follow up with the police so they can find the truth from PrimeBoy, Because he’s the one that killed mohbad. And Nigeria can’t see the truth because of too many socialite using this situation as a opportunity to become famous. I refuse to be trap by the juju done by PrimeBoy and every suspect so nobody can find out the truth. @nigeriapoliceforce It’s a simple mathematics you found your killer already.

“Do your damn job!!! him know Wetin do mohbad. And god won’t let that PrimeBoy go free with his evil. Amen A #justiceformohbad.”