Tinubu Appoints Nine INEC Resident Commissioners

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The new appointments were made known in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday.

The statement read: “By powers vested in him by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine (9) new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five (5) years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.”

Those appointed include:

Mr. Isah Shaka Ehimeakne — Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr. Bamidele Agbede — Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Mr. Jani Adamu Bello — Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Dr. Taiye Ilayasu — Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi — Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Alhaji Yahaya Bello — Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner

Prof. Mohammed Yalwa — Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner.