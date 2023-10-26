8.4 C
Tinubu Appoints Nine INEC Resident Commissioners

Tinubu Appoints Nine INEC Resident Commissioners
By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

The new appointments were made known in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday.

 

The statement read: “By powers vested in him by Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, Amended) and Section 6 of the Electoral Act (2022), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine (9) new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a term of five (5) years each, subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.”

Those appointed include:

 

Mr. Isah Shaka Ehimeakne — Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner

 

Mr. Bamidele Agbede — Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner

 

Mr. Jani Adamu Bello — Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner

 

Dr. Taiye Ilayasu — Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner

 

Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi — Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner

 

Alhaji Yahaya Bello — Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner

 

Prof. Mohammed Yalwa — Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner.

