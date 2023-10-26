8.4 C
New York
Friday, October 27, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Anambra Central APGA Mega Rally Cancelled. As Soludo”s Aide Ossy Onuko Others Face Suspension

Politics

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The purported Anambra Central Rally being organized by the embattled MD/ Chief Executive Officer of Awka Capital Territory Development Agency ACTDA Mr Ossy Onuko and one Prince Obinna Ndigwe under the umbrella of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA for the zone has been cancelled.

Also Ossy Onuko may be suspended from the party if he goes ahead to convene the purported Mega Rally or carry out any activity in that guise.

Recall that it is not up to one week when reports had it that the same Ossy Onuko ordered the manhandling of the driver attached to the GUO Transport Company which the Anambra state government and the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA have been battling manage the situation and at the peak of the controversy he has ventured into convening a political rally.

According to the Anambra state Chairman of the party Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye;

“The purported Anambra Central Mega Rally being organized by one Ossy Onuko and one Prince Obinna Ndigwe scheduled to hold on Saturday 28th October 2023 under the acronym Solution Team has been cancelled and postponed”

READ ALSO  Nnewi South TC Chairman Hosts APGA Women, Says APGA, Soludo's Administration Gender Sensitive

“Neither the leaders , critical stakeholders nor even the party leadership in Anambra Central Senatorial Zone were ever consulted nor taken into confidence before such a so called Mega Rally was conceived or put into execution”he said.

Continuing Obiokoye noted that;

“We all know the build up in the last one week buy the same Ossy Onuko and we have been doing some damage control on the whole situation and you see the level of insensitivity of these actions ”

“Suddenly he is planning a Mega Rally for the entire Anambra Central Senatorial Zone where you have the Deputy Governor , the Deputy Speaker, the State party Chairman and the Secretary to the State Government SSG”

“He did not even consult any of the leaders and these are the kind of things that they have been doing that has always cost us some of our electoral losses in Awka South local government area”

READ ALSO  In Anambra, Grandma Steals Her Daughter's 3-Month Old Baby, Sells Him for N50,000, Blames Hardship

“So as the state chairman of the party I will not let that kind of profligacy to continue. I have stopped the rally and if he does anything on the contrary we shall take disciplinary actions and those behind him should come out and we shall suspend him and his cohorts from the party”he said.

Continuing Obiokoye confirmed what he described as mere rumors about Ossy Onuko nursing a Deputy Governorship ambition dismissing those reports as not only laughable but infantile.

“There have been that kind of stories about being Deputy Governor but you know me and I cannot allow that rubbish as far as I am the chairman and that is not why I am on this saddle”

“We are more concerned about the Governor winning election and not about little boys and for me , Anambra Central is a very important and sensitive area and we shall deliver at the appointed time” he said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Tinubu Appoints Nine INEC Resident Commissioners
Next article
Anambra Oil Producing Community Protests Over Insecurity, Accuses Government of Abandonment

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  In Anambra, Grandma Steals Her Daughter's 3-Month Old Baby, Sells Him for N50,000, Blames Hardship

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.