Anambra Central APGA Mega Rally Cancelled. As Soludo”s Aide Ossy Onuko Others Face Suspension

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The purported Anambra Central Rally being organized by the embattled MD/ Chief Executive Officer of Awka Capital Territory Development Agency ACTDA Mr Ossy Onuko and one Prince Obinna Ndigwe under the umbrella of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA for the zone has been cancelled.

Also Ossy Onuko may be suspended from the party if he goes ahead to convene the purported Mega Rally or carry out any activity in that guise.

Recall that it is not up to one week when reports had it that the same Ossy Onuko ordered the manhandling of the driver attached to the GUO Transport Company which the Anambra state government and the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA have been battling manage the situation and at the peak of the controversy he has ventured into convening a political rally.

According to the Anambra state Chairman of the party Bar Ifeatu Obiokoye;

“The purported Anambra Central Mega Rally being organized by one Ossy Onuko and one Prince Obinna Ndigwe scheduled to hold on Saturday 28th October 2023 under the acronym Solution Team has been cancelled and postponed”

“Neither the leaders , critical stakeholders nor even the party leadership in Anambra Central Senatorial Zone were ever consulted nor taken into confidence before such a so called Mega Rally was conceived or put into execution”he said.

Continuing Obiokoye noted that;

“We all know the build up in the last one week buy the same Ossy Onuko and we have been doing some damage control on the whole situation and you see the level of insensitivity of these actions ”

“Suddenly he is planning a Mega Rally for the entire Anambra Central Senatorial Zone where you have the Deputy Governor , the Deputy Speaker, the State party Chairman and the Secretary to the State Government SSG”

“He did not even consult any of the leaders and these are the kind of things that they have been doing that has always cost us some of our electoral losses in Awka South local government area”

“So as the state chairman of the party I will not let that kind of profligacy to continue. I have stopped the rally and if he does anything on the contrary we shall take disciplinary actions and those behind him should come out and we shall suspend him and his cohorts from the party”he said.

Continuing Obiokoye confirmed what he described as mere rumors about Ossy Onuko nursing a Deputy Governorship ambition dismissing those reports as not only laughable but infantile.

“There have been that kind of stories about being Deputy Governor but you know me and I cannot allow that rubbish as far as I am the chairman and that is not why I am on this saddle”

“We are more concerned about the Governor winning election and not about little boys and for me , Anambra Central is a very important and sensitive area and we shall deliver at the appointed time” he said.