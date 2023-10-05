8.4 C
Soludo Pardons Principals Suspended for Violating State's Free Education Policy, Fetes Teachers

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has pardoned and lifted the suspensions he placed on the school principals whom he suspended for flouting his free education policy.

Recall that the Governor had recently announced the immediate suspension of some principals of some government secondary schools in the State who went on to collect school fees from students after he declared free education for students of junior classes and N5000 benchmark as school fees for students of senior secondary school classes.

Be it as it may, while speaking at the 2023 World Teachers’ Day on Thursday, the Governor, in the spirit of the celebration, lifted the suspensions and instructed the principals to return to work, while also warning them to learn to heed to directives.

Speaking further at the event which held at Anambra Teachers’ House, Awka, Governor Soludo reiterated his government’s commitment to improving teachers’ welfare and the quality of education in the State. He noted that his government would not also relent in rebuilding and refurbishing public schools in the State and making them smart schools, with state-of-the-art equipments.

According to the Governor, his interest is not just in making Anambra State and various sectors of the State better today, but also in building a better tomorrow and prosperous future. He further revealed that the opportunity given to children today would determine the outlook of the future, while also reiterating his vision to make the state a prosperous homeland, which quality education and quality teachers will help in actualizing.

Earlier speaking, the Anambra State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Chika Chukwudolue, appreciated the Governor for his manifest interest in making life better for the teacher in the State and bettering the quality of education in the State.

The NUT Chairman also commended the Governor for the recent and ongoing recruitments of thousands of teachers in the State, while also assuring that Anambra teachers will continue to offer their best, both in the discharge of their duties and in giving every necessary support to his government to enable it achieve its vision for the state.

