Imo Residents Kick, As Uzodimma Names ISOPADEC Hospital After His Late Father

Hope Uzodimma, the Chairman of Progressives Govenors Forum and Govenor of Imo State has Commissioned a hospital in his community Omuma, Oru East Local Government Council Area of the State.

According to a report, the hospital was built with the intervention funds belonging to the Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission ( ISOPADEC), belonging to the people of Ohaji Egbema, Oguta Local Government Area before Uzodimma smartly include his Oru East Local Government Area into the scheme without a verifiable Oil Producing facility.

The hospital which was commissioned today, Oct 5, in honour of the governor’s late father, Micheal Uzodimma, an unknown community leader who has no meaningful contributions to the Development of the Council and was not in any way close to traditional rulership as he was not privy to the creation of Ozuo Omumu Autonomous Community.

Speaking against the urgly incident and ripples of Democratic norms and value, a Community Leader in Oguta, Mazi Osai Oputa said that Govenor Uzodimma’s led shared prosperity administration have faulty to execute projects mindless of people’s choice and have not done anything meaningful in terms of real grassroot Community based Developmental projects and the worst is this his decision to name the hospital after his late father.

He accused governor Hope Uzodimma of throwing Imo State back to the era of what he described as “my-family-my-family Government” like his predecessor Rochas Okorocha purportedly did.

Hear him, “It I very funny that our Govenor is about to finish his administration without accomplishing notable project in Imo Oil Communities.

“Today, he is commissioning a very substandard project which he named after his late father.

“It is very funny that what our Oil host Communities gained from the ‘3r’ administration was to incorporate his Oru East Local Government as Member, and building of three substandard hospital in Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru East.

“I challenge the Government of Uzodimma to account for the money made for the Development of ISOPADEC, headed by his friend Charles Orie.

“This insult must stop, by November 11, our people will be librated through the ballot, enough is enough.”

He further accused Charles Orie, MD ISOPADEC of being a stooge to the governor and a failure to the Oil Producing Area of Ohaji/ Egbema and Oguta, as he hail from Umuokanne, a non Oil Producing Community in Ohaji/Egbema and do not know the plight and the suffering of Oil host Communities ochestrated in gas flaring and explosion.