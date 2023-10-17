Senator Wamakko appeal for wealthy Individuals to assist  less privileged in Sokoto 

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has called on wealthy individuals in the society to assist those who have not.

The Senator was speaking at Sultan Abubakar International Airport,Sokoto shortly after returning back from Abuja for official engagement.

Senator Wamakko said by helping those in dear need in the community Allah will surely increase the wealth of whoever show love and concerned to them.

He said on their part they will continue to thank Allah for his numerous blessings at all times as very positive impact and changes have continued to be showered upon them.

Senator Wamakko further, restates his call on APC supporters in the state to continue to show understanding and maturity with the current government of Ahmed Aliyu as it has a lots of good programs and policies for theirs benefit.

Senator wamakko expressed optimism that the present administration in the state will deliver on its mandate, adding that the palliative program rolled out is part of measures to cushion the effect of hardship face my the people of the state.

Senator Wamakko was received at the airport by the new Head of Service Sokoto,Alhaji sulaiman S. Fulani, APC Vice Chairman Central Sokoto, Yahaya Buhari siriddawa, among other APC stalwarts in the state.

The Senator arrived Sokoto along side his friend at the Senate Senator Abba Moro who came to Sokoto to extend friendship visit.