Ebonyi Govt Flags Off Empowerment Program

… Disburse #2m each to Five hundred youths

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

In a bid to equip Ebonyi youths and keep them off the streets, Ebonyi State Government has commenced disbursement of funds to selected youths under its empowerment programme.

Governor Francis Nwifuru handed over Cheques of Two Million Naira to each of the Five hundred beneficiaries in the first phase of the State Empowerment

Scheme.

The beneficiaries are Ebonyians engaged in hawking and other menial jobs outside the State.

Flagging off the Empowerment Programme at the State Vocational College, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki on Tuesday, Governor Nwifuru said the action was in fulfilment of his People’s Charter of Needs manifesto aimed at giving less privileged Ebonyi Citizens a better living condition.

He called on the beneficiaries of the Programme to take the training seriously in order to become financially self reliant on receiving the empowerment funds.

“I challenge our youths today to make yourselves available for Government to equip them, it is not easy for a young man to agree to make himself available for skills ,so I charge you to bend down and learn the skills so that at the end you will have the requisite skills to be self reliant.”

The Chairman of the Empowerment Committee and Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief Elechi Nnanna Elechi applauded the Governor for his exceptional love for the people and assured that the Committee would be transparent in the disbursement.

Over one thousand youths will benefit from subsequent phases of the empowerment scheme.