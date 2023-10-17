8.4 C
Sokoto State Government reiterate pledge to creates more employment opportunities to youths

Reading time: 1 min.

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Sokoto State Government has assured the provision of job opportunity to unemployed youths in the state.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu gave the assurance when he received the leadership of Jarma Peace and Stability who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House ,Sokoto.

Aliyu also said business and farming activities will be supported by the state government .

He therefore solicited the support of the people toward actualising the nine smart point agenda of his administration .

Aliyu also stressed the need for the opposition to join hands with his administration for the development of the state.

He said his door will always remain open for those willing to offers suggestions and contribute in tge governance of the state in respect of their political or religious inclinations .

While thanking the members of the association for their commitments to his victory as the governor of the state and assures his full support to them.

Earlier,the treasurer of the Jarma Peace and Stability ,Alhaji Faruk Labbo said they were at Government House alongside with local government and ward level charmen of the association to congratulate the governor for his inauguration as the governor of the state and his success in the recent judgement at the election petition tribunal .

Labbo who is also,the Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on domestic Affairs described the emergence of the governor as a blessing to the people of the state and assures their sustain prayers for him to succeed .

He explained that the Jarma peace and stability has over 4640 registered branches across the 23 local government areas of the state.

