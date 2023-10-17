Power Changes Hands in Chinua Achebe’s Hometown

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Community leadership has changed hands in Ogidi, the hometown of Nigeria literary legend, Prof. Chinua Achebe.

The new leadership was produced by an election that held at the Town Hall of the Idemili North community of Anambra State, which saw Chief Ikwuka Okoye polling the highest vote cast in the keenly contested election.

The election, which was adjudged free, fair and credible, saw over two thousand eligible citizens of the community throng the Hall to vote their choice among the four candidates.

Results of the election showed that Chief Okoye scored 991 votes, and his closest rival, Chief Chike Maduagwuna who got 705 votes; while Chief Collins Mendu and Chief Nnaemeka Akobi settled for third and fourth positions with 455 votes and 299 votes respectively.

Other executives produced by the election include Chief Chijioke Ewesiobi Okeke, who was elected the Vice President; Chief Chukwuemeka Muoenam, who emerged the Secretary General; Chief Obinagha Kenneth, who emerged the Treasurer; Chief Chukwuemeka Obor; who was elected the Financial Secretary.

Others include Chief Achebe Ikechukwu, who emerged the Public Relations Officer; Chief Obiora Frank Chinwendu, who emerged Assistant Secretary; and Elochukwu Osondu, who emerged the Provost.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Okoye, who hails Abor in Akanano Quarters of the community, commended the electorates for finding him worthy to serve them, while also assuring that he will serve in utmost faithfulness and with a vision to take the community to a greater heights while also prioritizing the security of the town and the welfare of the people.

The new PG, who is a farmer further pledged to build Secretariat that would serve as archives, empower the people by and also empower the youths and women through skills acquisition and others means.

In their separate remarks, a chieftain of the community, Chief David Obidike, and the second runner-up in the election, Chief Maduagwuna, who accepted defeat and paid a solidarity visit to the new PG, describe the election as free, fair and credible.

The duo, while praying for the new PG and his executives to succeed in taking the community to the promise land, also assured him of their total support and solidarity; while also calling on others who lost the election and the entire citizen of the community to give the new administration every necessary support to enable it succeed in making Ogidi greater.