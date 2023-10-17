8.4 C
Accident: Anambra Police Commissioner Intervenes, Assists Affected Food Vendor with Cash

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a practical display of kindness and benevolence as the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye assisted a food vendor who was involved in an accident in the state.

It was gathered that the accident occured on Tuesday morning, involving a tricyclist and the food vendor, who was about to cross road before the absent-minded tricyclist bumped unto her.

The tapioca (Abàchà) being hawked by the woman also poured, while the container also shattered at the occurrence of the accident.

Howbeit, as people gathered to assist the victim, CP Adeoye, who was on his way to work, stopped-by to intervene when he sighted the scene.

Enquiries he made revealed that there was no casualty in the crash, though the vendor lost the entire food she was hawking.

The CP, in his magnanimity, after consoling the victim, doled out some cash to her, to assuage her plight and enable her bounce back.

He also cautioned the tricyclist and the victim to always be attentive while on the road, to avoid such unfortunate incident.

