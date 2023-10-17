Anambra Police Pounds on Roadside Criminals Who Positioned to Rob Motorists, Recovers Guns

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have thwarted another robbery plan by criminal elements who specialize in dispossessing innocent citizens of their belongings at gunpoint.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who said the operatives foiled the planned robbery along the Ebenebe-Achalla Road, in Awka North Local Government Area of the State.

He added that the operation was carried out on Monday by men of the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, who were on anti-kidnapping patrol before they were alerted by a good-spirited citizen who saw two gun men being conveyed on a motorcycle along the road.

According to the Police Spokesman, the gang members who had already positioned themselves along the road to rob motorists, first engaged the police operatives in gun battle when they sighted them coming; but later took to their heels when the operatives overwhelmed them in gun duel, forcing them to abandon their guns in the nearby bushes and flee.

“Operatives combed the Bush and recovered two AK-47 Rifles loaded with several rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and shells of expended rounds,” he said.

Reacting to the development, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who commended the team for its gallantry, further asked them to step up proactive operations in that part of the State until all criminal elements tormenting citizens in that part of the State are completely flushed out.

He further called on the residents to always alert or avail the security operatives with any vital information that can aid their operation and fight against criminality and men of the underworld in Anambra State, as police-citizens collaboration is very essential in winning the battle.