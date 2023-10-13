NDE engages 50 Bauchi youth on VSD training

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

National Directorate of Employment (NDE) have begun the training for another batch of fifty youths on vocational skills development (VSD) in Bauchi.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Director General, Nuhu Fikpo said the orientation training is to equip the you with the life skill knowledge for them to be employer’s of Labour.

Ably represented by the stata coordinator, Ali Lawal explained that the participants will be engaged for three months in various skills acquisition training in tailoring, carpentry, electrical installations and computer appreciation among others.

Lawal said the gesture was part of the Director General who feels that the Nigerian youth especially among the unemployed people need to be assisted in respective of one’s background, because NDE is the last hope for every unemployed person in the country.

He disclosed that the training is simultaneously going on in 12 states including Bauchi where 50 youths would be trained on those skills aquasation in the country.

Earlier in his welcome addressed, the headquarters’ director, VSD department, Isa Abdu who was represented by Hassan Abdulkarim urged the participants to avail themselves to learn more during the training.

He said “What the NDE is doing now is to make you to change your life from being at the recipient end to a giver through these process of Choose, Chance and Change (3C) as well as Commitment Character and Competency (3C) to become employer’s of Labour in your own communities”,.

In a goodwill message, the Royal Father, Turakin Sarkin Fulani Bauchi, Mahmud Sambo lauded the NDE for the training saying “its timely when people are embracing handwork against government job in their lifetime”,.

He urged the participants to focused on the training and learned the job to become self employed.

In their separate vote of thanks, Mubaraq Bala and Khaltume Ahmad appreciated the NDE and Federal Government for given them the opportunity and promised to be good students.