Labour Party USA Reconstituted

UNITED STATES CHAPTER OF NIGERIA LABOUR PARTY RECOONSTITUTED TO 50-MEMBER CARETAKER COMMITTEE, CHAIRMANSHIP TENURE OF PROFESSOR OPARAOJI RENEWED

Washington DC, United States, October 12, 2023: The Labour Party USA Chapter is thrilled to announce the reconstitution of its leadership structure with the appointment of a 50-member caretaker committee, from a previous 7-member caretaker committee. The reconstituted chapter will be led by the esteemed Professor Eddie Oparaoji, who has been reappointed as Chairman. This development was conveyed in a letter signed by the Party’s Diaspora Committee Chairman Hon Chibuike Amadichi and the National Chairman Barr Jukius Abure. This committee is entrusted with the vital task of coordinating the activities of the Labour Party in the United States, reporting to the Diaspora Committee of the Labour Party in Nigeria, and ensuring compliance with the party’s guidelines, constitution, rules, and regulations.

The Labour Party USA Chapter, in alignment with its core principles of putting people first and moving Nigeria from consumption to production, is committed to working diligently within the legal frameworks of both Nigeria and the United States. This commitment extends to all members of the committee and those who share in the party’s ideals and values.

Professor Eddie Oparaoji, upon accepting his reappointment as Chairman, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the responsibilities that lie ahead. “I am deeply honored to accept this appointment on behalf of our dedicated committee members. We recognize the importance of our mission and will spare no effort to further the ideals of the Labour Party. We commit to working tirelessly within the legal boundaries of both nations to serve our party and the people it represents.”

This reconstitution marks an exciting chapter in the journey of the Labour Party USA Chapter. The caretaker committee will work collectively and purposefully to drive the party’s mission and goals forward, contributing to the broader movement of people-centric politics and sustainable economic development.

The Labour Party USA Chapter is an integral part of the Labour Party in Nigeria. It serves as a platform for Nigerian expatriates and their allies in the United States to support the party’s ideals, values, and vision for a better Nigeria. The reconstitution of the chapter with a 50-member caretaker committee, under the leadership of Professor Eddie Oparaoji, represents a commitment to the party’s principles and the growth of its influence and impact in the United States