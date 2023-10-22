Imo : Ohakim, Iwu, Tony Chukwu, Ifeanyi Urge Agitators To Drop Arms As Ehime Mbano Youths Hold Peace Summit

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

Ehime Mbano Youths have convened it’s first peace summit to provide opportunity for the Residents, Government and other strategic Stakeholders of the Area to live in peace, as well as maintenance of law and order.

The Summit, according to the organizers is also aimed at aggregating and exploring pressing internal issues in Ehime Mbano, with a view to identifying new security and Community pathways of mitigating them for lasting peace, economic stability and development of the area.

The Peace Summit was held on Saturday, Oct 21, 2023 at Umueze Civic Hall in Ehime Mbano, recorded presence of all political leaders, business captains, religious and Community leaders who emphasized on the need for peace to return in Mbano Area.

“This is the first time of having such gathering which is related to peace in our land. We welcome all our brothers and sisters.

“Today, Ehime Mbano Peoples are going to know how things went wrong in our home, which have led to disunity in our land, we must respect every opinion as we are here to know what to do in making sure that our youths succeed.”

Professor James Nlemchi, Chairman Of the Organizing Committee revealed this in his opening remarks with the agenda of identifying the problems of Mbano youths.

Identifying some challenges affecting well-being of youths and the cause of insecurity in Ehime Mbano, the first speaker, Mr Chijioke Ezeji noted that there is need to enroll Ehime Youths on Empowerment schemes to avert idleness in the area.

Ezeji who also noted that their youths are jobless and unemployed, attributing the rising state of insecurity in the area as a result of poverty, which according to him have caused thier youths to go inside the bush with arms in search for greener pastures.

He charged Government to proofer solutions to the needs of Ehime people by working with reliable community stakeholders to empower youths in the area and also extending dividends of democracy to people in the grassroots.

Also, the second speaker who identified herself as Nnenna Ogbugo emphasized on human capital development as a solution to peace in Ehime Mbano.

She added that economic hardship have done more bad than good to youths of Ehime who indulge into criminal activities for living, calling on government to assist with intervention funds through governmental agencies and Platforms.

Ehime youths in their separate opinions also demands that government should bring more establishment to their Area to strengthen their economic growth.

Mbano Youths also urged the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma to checkmate some of appointees serving under his administration from their Area who are not representing their Interest, while encouraging political stakeholders to play politics of Development.

Responding to their demands, The foremost leader of Mbano and Okigwe Senatorial zone, Chief Tony Chukwu thanked the youths for identifying their problems.

Chief Chukwu who revealed his Developmental plans for his Ehime LGA, noted that it was as a result of insecurity ravaging the Area that had pushed him away from actualizing his big plans for.

Chukwu, also pleaded that agitating youths should come out from the bush, drop arms and embrace governor Hope Uzodimma Amnesty program to enable economic and Developmental activities to reactivate again in Mbano where many dignitaries are afraid of coming home as result of insecurity.

He pleaded that Ehime people should support Govenor Hope Uzodimma for second term, adding that Uzodimma would be succeeded by okigwe/ Mbano person if he gets highest number of votes from Ehime and Isiala Mbano.

The Umueze Born business Mogul also urged Youths to eschew politics of crime and violence in the forthcoming Imo governorship poll, adding that actors and perpetrators of violence will never go unpunished.

Speaking further, the Former Governor of Imo State, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim thanked the organizers of the peace summit.

He revealed how he lost his lovely ones earlier this year when he was attacked while coming back from his teachers house in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area.

According to him; “Mbano is blackmailed, our name sounds negative as a result of the rising insecurity in our Area.

“Earlier this year I was nearly killed, while coming back from president Tinubu’s Campaign I dropped to see one of my teachers in the primary school. I took my son and daughters and some of my workers to see my teacher but unfortunately when I was coming back we were attacked by bandits who’s mission were to take my life.

“I lost my four aides to that ugly incidents and today I’m the one taking care of their families.

“Our agitating youths should please drop arms and allow peace.” Ohakim said.

He urged his Mbano Kinsmen to support governor Hope Uzodimma for second term election which is slated to hold by November 11 this year, as he condemned politics of underdevelopment and pull-him-down syndrome

The Secretary to Imo State Government, Mr Cosmas Iwu and Ifeanyi Abaziem who was identified as the Chief Executive Officer of Ifedi Helping Hands Foundation on their separate speeches urged youths to drop arms and embrace peace for the development of the Area.

The Peace Summit is said to have recorded success with attendance of Dr. Chukwu Ezechi the immediate past Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Imo State chapter, Barr. Jerry Egemba, Commissioner for Tourism in Imo State and other top personalities in Imo State.