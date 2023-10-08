Imo Gov : Candidates To Settle For Consensus As ‘Egbu Declaration’ Voids Uzodimma Favoured Charter Of Equity

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

There are strong indications that the four Gubernatorial Candidates of different political parties, Senator Samuel Anyanwu of People’s Democratic Party,PDP,Dr. Kachi Nwoga(Action Democratic Party,ADP),Dr. Kemdi Opara (Young Progressives Party,YPP),and Tony Ejiogu of All Progressives Grand Alliance,APGA who attended 5th anniversary of Egbu Declaration ceremony on Saturday 7th October,2023 at All Saints Cathedral,Egbu in Owerri North Council Area may soon adopt sole candidate ahead of November 11th,2023 off-cycle Imo gubernatorial election.

Reason is that the above Governorship Candidates of Owerri Zone extraction spoke in affirmative that they are ready to stepdown for each other if the need arises so as to enable the Zone produce the next governor of Imo State.

In his speech, Senator Samuel Anyanwu popularly called Samdaddy regretted that their Owerri Zone has been unfairly treated by Orlu and Okigwe Zones of Imo State hence it had only ruled for 18 months through Senator Evans Enwerem and 7month through Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha since creation of Imo State.

“Nobody from other Zones of Imo State that is qualified to rule Imo more than candidates from Owerri Zone. And I am eminently qualified to govern Imo State. I am contesting because incessant marginalization of my Owerri people. This is the turn of Owerri Zone to produce the next governor of Imo State,not 2027. I am ready to stepdown for any of my Owerri brother if my people ask me to do so”,he stated.

Another Candidate,Dr. Kachi Nwoga recalled how his late uncle,Dr. I.D. Nwoga superheaded over Imo “Charter of Equity” that brought in Chief Achike Udenwa of Orlu Zone as Imo State Governor in 1999 and thereafter succeeded by Dr. Ikedi Ohakim in 2007.

Dr. Nwoga noted that Orlu and Okigwe Zones are currently ready to support Owerri Zone to produce the next governor except those who are working on their selfish interest.

He reiterated their collective interest to ensure that Owerri man becomes the next governor of Imo State.

While the Candidates of APGA and YPP thanked the organizers of the event and promised to support any decision that would earn Owerri Zone the State’s number one seat.

Meanwhile, the communique reached by the coalition of Owerri Zone Sociocultural Organizations and Professional Bodies at the 5th anniversary of Egbu Declaration which was signed by the Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee, Barr. Julius Onyenucheya, Planning Committee Secretary and President-General of Olu Owerri,Chief Sir Martin Opara, Chief Mike Ahamba(Ugo Lodji),former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly,Rt. Hon. Nnaemeka Maduagwu and the 4 Governorship Candidates in attendance.

Their communique read in full, “the Coalition of Sociocultural Organizations and Professional Bodies convened the 5th Anniversary of the Egbu Declaration on Saturday 7th October, 2023, where leaders and the good people of Owerri Senatorial Zone, particularly the Academia, Clergy, Sociocultural leaders, Politicians, Youths and Women gather to brainstorm on issues bothering on the unity and advancement of the zone.

“After a careful and detailed analysis of the state of Imo today and current position of the Owerri man in the Imo project, we hereby make the following communique:

“1. That we are alarmed at the rising spate of insecurity in Imo State which has resulted in to the killing of many innocent Imo indigenes, burning of many homes and led many Imolites to flee their homes thereby making them internally displaced persons (IDPs) in their own State. We urge the governor of Imo State to rededicate himself to the return of peace and security in our State and advice perpetrators of this strange plague in our land to shield their swords.

“2. That the generality of the people of Owerri zone further adopt all the positions of the maiden EGBU DECLARATION against injustice in the Imo sociopolitical landscape which has seen Owerri zone and her people, meted with the worst injustice, and call on our people not to accept the current attempt to confine our zone to political dustbin in the Imo project.

“3. That we stand on the CHARTER OF EQUITY which was propounded by Imo elders and founding fathers in good conscience, on the return of democracy in 1998.

“4. That we deeply regret that successive political actors have continued to truncate this brotherly accord which recognized the tripod arrangement of Imo State and laid a foundation for power to rotate between the three sister Senatorial zones of Orlu, Owerri and Okigwe, in the interest of peace, equity and fairness.

“5. That we reject in it’s totality, the politically contrived and fake charter of Equity being foisted on the people of Imo State by the incumbent governor whose zone has held on to the Governorship of our State for twenty years, leaving Owerri and Okigwe zones with seven months and four years respectively.

“6. That we remind Owerri zone politicians who are gallivanting and singing hallelujah for the governor with this fake Charter of Equity that posterity will hold them accountable when the history of political injustice against Owerri Zone will be told. They should desist from spitting on the faces of their people and dancing on the graves our our ancestors who were signatory to the genuine IMO CHARTER OF EQUITY.

“7. That we totally condemn the destruction of an Imo ancient landmark, the Nekede Zoe which has over several decades, served as an educational, recreational and tourist centre to Imo children and visitors alike. The hasty decision to destroy the monument, cart away all investments in the Zoe and plan to share the land without relocating the facility to a befitting location and transferring multi billion wildlife inhabitants of the Zoe is misplaced, ill-intentioned and fraudulent. We urge the government to have a second look at the decision, to protect the future of our children and save our ecosystem.

“8. That we advice our Owerri zone brothers who are in the race for 2023 Imo Governorship, to come together and unite behind a single candidate among them, for a stronger and successful outing on 11th November 2023.

“9. That we restate that there will be no better way to restore equity and fairness in Imo that supporting Owerri zone to produce the next governor of Imo State come 11th November 2023, and urge Owerri electorates to wake up from slumber and vote for any credible Owerri zone Governorship candidate.

“10. That we thank the leaders and good people of Owerri zone who has continued to speak up in the face of injustice faced by our zone in the Imo project”.