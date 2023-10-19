Ihedioha, Rebuild Imo Loyalists Absent As PDP Flag-off Campaign In Imo

By Special Correspondent

The governors of Enugu, Edo and Zamfara states were present in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Wednesday as the Peoples Democratic Party flagged off its campaigns for the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Surprisingly, the immediate governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, and his Rebuild Imo team shunned the event.

The flag-off ceremony, which took place at the Kanu Nwankwo stadium in Owerri, was also attended by PDP members from the 27 local government areas of the state.

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, who is the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council for the Imo election, urged the electorate to vote out Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Lawal said the PDP governorship candidate, Samuel Anyanwu, had more capacity and exposure to restore good governance to Imo State.

Also speaking, the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, said the PDP was known for good governance, urging the people to support the opposition party.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said the PDP had the economic blueprint to reposition Imo State.

Presenting the party’s flag to its governorship candidate in the state, the acting national Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, said that his party brought the message of positive change to the people of the state.

Damagum said that the party’s candidate had the political experience zeal and exposure to turn things around for good for the people of the state.

In his remarks, Anyanwu said, “Imo Sate is a PDP state. I thank you you for resisting them. They did everything to frustrate this flag off but you resisted them. Imo State is a PDP state. Under the PDP previous administrations, the local government areas were functional, civil servants and pensioners were happy. Under my watch,we will make our civil servants and pensioners happy and the local government areas fully functional.

“Our state will be saved, secured and investors fully interested in coming to our state to invest. Just come out early on November 11 at your polling units and vote PDP.”

“We are determined to making Imo great again. Don’t allow them to intimidate you. This election must be free and fair.”