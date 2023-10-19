8.4 C
Security threats: Gov. Aliyu inaugurates C’ttee to establish Community Guards Corps, says bandits are Cowards

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has inaugurated a 25 member committee for the establishment of community guards corps in lined with North West Governors resolved to tackled banditry and other forms of criminality in the region .

Governor Aliyu while inaugurating the committee on Wednesday called on the people in the state to exercise more patients as his government is making effort contains the security threats in the state.

He reiterated his government resolved to spend the last kobo in its coffers to ensure that people in the state sleep with their both eyes closed .

He said with this efforts the Sokoto state would be the second state to funds the state security outfits after Katsina state.

He described the bandits as cowards saying they are moving from one area to another killing ,kidnapping,and rustles animals due to lack of proper coordination among the northwest states.

Speaking earlier,the chairman of the committee, Col Garba Moyi(rtd),enjoined people of the state to come up with modalities for the smooth take up off the guards corps inline with terms of references .

He ,however remained silent on the number of the guards to be recruited and its sources of funding.

The committee’s terms of reference include to advise on the modalities of the establishment, recruitment and training of personnel into the guards, to ensure a smooth take of the community guards and to sanitize the communities across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state on the establishment of the community guards and to recommend on the composition, powers and functions of the community guards among others.

