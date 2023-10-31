8.4 C
FG partners 7 states to end Cross-Border Crimes

FG partners 7 states to end Cross-Border Crimes
FG partners 7 states to end Cross-Border Crimes

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The federal government through the National Boundary Commission of Nigeria has collaborate with seven states that shares boundary with Niger Republic to fight Banditry and other forms of cross borders crimes .

To this end ,an integrated platform cover seven participating states of Sokoto ,Katsina,,Zamfara,Kebbi,Jigawa,Yobe and Borno in addition to the 21 local government areas that shares borders with Nigeria and Niger Republic .

He said the platform established to enhance mutual relationships and curtail security challenges along Nigeria and Niger Republic borders communities .

The Director General of the commission,Surveyor Adamu Adaji stated this at a one – day sensitization workshop and formal establishment of the platform held in Sokoto.

“There is no doubt that effective and integrated border management is necessary to combat cross-border crime, terrorism, piracy, and other forms of crimes and will transform border areas into catalysts for growth. This can only be achieved successfully when a Local Border Platform is created”.

Adaji explained that the barriers separating Nigeria and Niger Republic were created by the colonial masters for their selfish motives and assures that the commission hopes to reverse and cooperation and integration between the duos African neighbouring countries to status quo.

Accordingly ,the integrated platform was established to serve as a catalyst to assist states and Communities along the borders on how best to curtail the proliferation of weapons and other cross-border crimes.

Also, the Sokoto state Governor represented by his Deputy Engineer Idris Mohammed Danchadi said that the Sokoto state government would support the platform with all that it takes for it to succeed.

He appealed to the commission to develop a framework that would settle disputes at border region particularly the issue of Bachaka village in Gudu local government area of sokoto state.

Danchadi who assures the state government resolves to accord support to the border communities in supplementing security efforts toward ending security challenges .

