8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Insecurity : Arrest of 9 Bandits in Sokoto ,Sabon Birni area untrue –CP

Crime
Insecurity : Arrest of 9 Bandits in Sokoto ,Sabon Birni area untrue --CP
Police Officer

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
From Umar Ado Sokoto
The Sokoto State Police Command clarifies that a viral social media post alleging that some bandits were arrested on Monday at Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state as untrue.
Statement issued by ASP Ahmad Rufa’i ,the command’s spoke person said the nine people arrested are coming from Zangon Tashalawa village going to Sabon-Birni on a  weeding Fatiha of  their friend  by name Yusuf   Attahiru .
He further said ,all of the arrested people are wearing  Asoebi  (ANKO) in Hausa language and not on any form of uniform, unarmed and boarded commercial motorcycles  from Kurawa village to Sabon- Birni town .
It however said ,subsequently the vigilante inform the military they were arrested and in custody of the military.
“We strongly frown at the spread of false information that may incite the public and hereby urge the public to continue their lawful activities, as any individual(s) involved in criminal activities will face the consequences as spelt out in the Law”,the command added.
The state Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Hayatu Kaigama,  reassure residents that Sokoto State remains a secure and safe environment.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
‘Focus on Policies aimed at making life Better for Nigerians’ – Bishop Tells Tinubu
Next article
FG partners 7 states to end Cross-Border Crimes

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Police bust car thieves syndicate terrorising Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara States, arrest 3 suspects, recovers 4 vehicles

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.