Insecurity : Arrest of 9 Bandits in Sokoto ,Sabon Birni area untrue --CP

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command clarifies that a viral social media post alleging that some bandits were arrested on Monday at Sabon Birni Local Government Area of the state as untrue.

Statement issued by ASP Ahmad Rufa’i ,the command’s spoke person said the nine people arrested are coming from Zangon Tashalawa village going to Sabon-Birni on a weeding Fatiha of their friend by name Yusuf Attahiru .

He further said ,all of the arrested people are wearing Asoebi (ANKO) in Hausa language and not on any form of uniform, unarmed and boarded commercial motorcycles from Kurawa village to Sabon- Birni town .

It however said ,subsequently the vigilante inform the military they were arrested and in custody of the military.

“We strongly frown at the spread of false information that may incite the public and hereby urge the public to continue their lawful activities, as any individual(s) involved in criminal activities will face the consequences as spelt out in the Law”,the command added.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Hayatu Kaigama, reassure residents that Sokoto State remains a secure and safe environment.