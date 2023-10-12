“Brace Up For Defeat In The Nov Poll” , Governor Soludo Slams Hope Uzodimma

From Anambra state where the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, is currently in control, Governor Charles Soludo has urged Governor Hope Uzodinma, the governor of the neighbouring state, Imo to brace up for defeat in the next month governorship election.

APGA will do all within its powers to make an incursion into the neighbouring state in the November 11 governorship election, the Anambra helmsman has declared.

He disclosed this while receiving the party’s governorship candidate in Imo, Tony Ejiogu, at the Anambra State Government House in Awka on Tuesday.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of the APC is seeking a second term in the November 11 governorship election in the state, with a groundswell of support for him from the ruling party which has vowed to retain the state.

Some residents of the state who spoke with the magazine said Governor Uzodinma has done well, considering what he met on the ground when he became governor. Others disagree.

Recall that First Lady Remi Tinubu had last month said President Bola Tinubu and the ruling APC are solidly behind the incumbent who is trying to test his popularity among Imolites for the second time after ruling for four years.

Speaking on the Imo governorship, the First Lady said: “As we navigate the part towards the governorship election in Imo State let us not lose sight of the transformative power that women hold.

“I call on all of you great women of Imo State, to come out en mass and vote overwhelmingly for Governor Hope Uzodimma for a well-deserved second term and to complete the good work he has started, and I believe you know that he has the backing of this present administration.”

In spite of the support the governor is getting from ‘Abuja’ for re-election, Soludo said that will not count for him because the state is a ‘stronghold of APGA” which will try to claim victory during the election expected to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in less than a month.

He said: “You’ll agree with me that Imo state has been a stronghold of APGA. Most of our founding fathers are also from the State. Imo is APGA, and APGA is Imo. We have been through trials and tribulations in the past, yet we remained strong as a party. It’s time to reclaim Imo through our persistence and consistency.

“APGA is the first party to be registered with the word ‘progressives’ in its name. Others see parties as a political platform to win elections but in APGA, we believe in true federalism with a mandate, core value, framework, and structure to move the nation forward.”

Soludo added: “The herculean task of defeating an incumbent is achievable as evidenced by the massive support the party has enjoyed in the past in Imo where it won elections with the forthcoming governorship election. APGA has shown and demonstrated its commitment to the development and progress of Imo State through a credible candidate.”

Meanwhile, analysts insist that it would be difficult to defeat the incumbent governor considering the massive support he has been receiving from inside and outside the state in a bid to renew his mandate.