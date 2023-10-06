Achonu’s Gov Bid Suffers Setback As 4,385 Labour Party Members Join PDP In Imo

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

No fewer than 4385 members of the Labour Party have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to assist in realizing the vision of making Imo safe which is anchored on Sam-Jones Governorship project.

The event took place weekend at the PDP state headquarters, along Okigwe road, Owerri, the Imo state capital.

It can be recall that Labour Party has been battling serious crises including litigations since its Governorship primary election was conducted. To demonstrate their grievances, genuine members and supporters of the party left in droves after they noticed discrepancies in the conduct of the election.

Leading the defectors into PDP, Lady Nkechi Manus Ogu, State Coordinator, and former Woman Leader of Labour Party in Owerri Zone expressed her heartfelt gratitude for coming out of stress after all her contributions in the former party, adding that they wound do everything possible to deliver the PDP candidates in the November 11 election.

Lady Ogu maintained that their members across the 27 LGAs and 305 wards decided to dump Labour Party when it became obvious to them that what the party presented to them as candidate does not posses the needed capacity to govern Imo state.

She expressed anger how new entrants succeeded in destroying the sanctity of Labour Party in the state, and vowed to mobilize their people in the 305 wards to rally round the PDP candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and his Deputy, Rt Hon Jones Onyereri to win the poll.

Receiving the defectors into PDP, state Chairman of the party, Chief Charles Ugwu represented by the State Organizing Secretary, Nze Law Biaduo commended them for taken the bold step when it became convincing that Imo must be secured from collapse.

Nze Biaduo assured them that the party would accord them all necessary privileges enjoyed by every PDP members in the state, and charged them to go into the villages and mobilized Imo people to bring back security, rule of law, peace and unity.

Addressing the new entrants, the party Governorship candidate, Senator Anyanwu eulogized them for the boldness to be part of the success story of the state, and promised to carry everyone along.

He frowned at the present condition of the state where everything that were functional during previous PDP administrations have totally collapsed woefully, and accused the APC government of working to destabilize the state.

He said, “Imo people should begin to ask questions over the whereabouts of the LGA monthly allocation. The era of supporting failure in the state has ended. Cureently in Imo state, over 4000 workers are out of job because the government of Hope Uzodinma has tagged them “Ghost” workers for no reason.”

Anyanwu said that he trained over 100 people in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as a Local Government Chairman of Ikeduru, adding that his administration paid Bursary allowances to over 120 Ikeduru Law students at the Law school.

“Under my government, health centers that are in sorry state will be revived, the free education in Imo tertiary institutions Uzodinma abandoned will be activated, rural roads that presently a death traps will be rescued. Our government will realize all these projects without borrowing.”

According to him, “Imo pensioners will not beg to receive what they suffered for under our government. We shall create a conducive environment where motorcycle, Keke and taxi drivers will be safe to operate. Our government will assist churches with subvention to manage mission schools. The PDP government will build three satellites Government Houses in Orlu, Owerri, and Okigwe zones respectively to enable the people have unhindered access to interact with their Governor.”

Continuing, Anyanwu said that his government shall encourage what he described as, “Citizens Participation in Governance (CPG)”, which according to him would allow the people to interact with their Governor, adding that under his leadership, the people of the state will be happy again”