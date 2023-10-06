8.4 C
How Imo Man, Son, Friend Defiled 11- yr Old Girl

How Imo Man, Son, Friend Defile 11- yr Old Girl
An 11 year old girl (name withheld) has been defiled by father and son including another 58 year old man at Umuduruorie, Umudurumezie in Oriemezie Umueze community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.
According to the girl’s uncle, Chukwudi Ukanwa, a father (61) and his son (44) had been sleeping with the minor without their knowledge.
The victim who was left in their care by a relation who later traveled to a foreign country was also not aware of the sexual escapade carried out on the girl by the three men.
However their bubble got burst when the uncle to the girl noticed strange things about the girl which prompted him to interrogate her.
The three men, Chidi Oparaugo, Macolins Onumaegbu and his son are presently cooling off at the Scorpion unit of the Imo State police command following the confession of the little girl.

