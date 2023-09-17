8.4 C
Why Governor Uzodimma's Media Aide, Nneamaka Resigned

Why Governor Uzodimma's Media Aide, Nneamaka Resigned
Why Governor Uzodimma's Media Aide, Nneamaka Resigned

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Special Correspondent

Special Adviser, New/Electronic Media to Gov Hope Uzodinma, Mrs Nneamaka Chinenye Okafor has resigned her position, 247ureports can authoritatively confirm.

In her resignation letter, Okafor thanked the governor “for the opportunity to serve in his government.

Her resignation letter partly read, “I hereby formally tender my resignation from office to pursue my career as a journalist in the broadcast media industry”, she said.

However, more revelations have emerged on reasons why the governor’s media handler resigned.

According to an impeccable source who pleaded on condition of anonymity, disclosed that Okafor’s resignation is linked to the battered image of her principal, Sen Hope Uzodinma as a result of pockets of insecurity ravaging the state.

Our source further revealed that the former Channels Television presenter had received several emails as well as calls from her clients who had severally advised that she quit her job and pursue her career instead of allowing corrupt politicians dent her reputation.

It was gathered that Okafor ever since her appointment, her office has been starved of funds in a purported bid to weaken her character strength, integrity but against all odds, she resisted every attempt to lure her into indulging in shady deals in exchange of material wealth.

News of Okafor’s resignation we gathered, came as a rude shock to the governor who has remained dumbfounded and directed that her resignation should be taken off from the media space as emissaries have been sent by the governor to his ex media handler to negotiate her return back to office.

Okafor according to report is currently on vacation and expected back to the mainstream media in couple of weeks.

