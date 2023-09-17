8.4 C
New York
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Search
Subscribe

You Were Blacklisted By Igbo Youths – Ohaneze Blasts Demian Okafor Over Insult On Iwuanyanwu

National
You Were Blacklisted By Igbo Youths - Ohaneze Blasts Demian Okafor Over Insult On Iwuanyanwu
You Were Blacklisted By Igbo Youths - Ohaneze Blasts Demian Okafor Over Insult On Iwuanyanwu

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo Apex socio-cultural group have reacted to Damian Okafor’s publication against Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the presidential General of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide.

Their reaction came in a press statement signed by Mazi Chika Art Adiele, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo (Youth Wing) and was made available to our Correspondent.

Ohanaeze revealed that Okafor was blacklisted by Igbo Youths as a result of his purported terrible behavior.

The press statement read in full; “DAMIAN OKAFOR; THE INFANT AND HIS INFANTILE MISADVENTURES.

“Ordinarily, we are advised by our father, the Golden President General, His Excellency Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, MFR, OFR, CFR AHAEJIAGAMBA, and by extension All Igbo Leaders, to over look the infantile antics of a drowning boy who every well meaning Igbo Youths knew as a “dumbass”.

“The boy Damian Okafor, is wallowing in self pity, perhaps due to his atrocious renditions.

READ ALSO  Immigration clears 60,000 passport backlog in 4 days – Minister

“For the avoidance of doubt, Damian, as christened by Igbo Youths, was first suspended unanimously on the 25th of September 2021 from office as Youth Leader. That is 23 out of 24 members of the NEC, including his brothers from Ebonyi State passed a vote of no confidence on his clueless, corrupt, primitive, and queer leadership style. Subsequently, it became torrential.

” Vote of no confidence by Ebonyi Youths a vote of no confidence by Ebonyi NEC members, vote of No confidence by the Leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and vote of no confidence by the gods of the land.

“It is instructive to inform the general public and all security agencies, that, Damian Okafor, were blacklisted by Igbo Youths Worldwide as a result of his terrible behavior.

READ ALSO  Nigeria’s inflation rate hits 25.80% in August – NBS

“Igbo Youths are known for their spirit of respect to elders and constituted authorities.

“Our sense of industry is that of wealth creation, setting up robust template to stimulate Trade and cutting edge Technology.

“Internationally, Igbo Youths are breaking grounds and shattering glass ceiling in all areas of human endeavors.

“Even though, we commend Chief Iwuanyanwu for his committments towards creating sustainable jobs that will discourage such pitiable behavior by a dimwitted fellow, we the Youth Wing will not fail to sanction any erring youth who will want to hide behind a phony organization to malign our President General.

“However, we the Youth Wing, do hereby, restate our unalloyed loyalty to the President General, Chief EMMANUEL INWUANYANWU(Ahaejiagamba), and the Ag. NATIONAL YOUTH LEADER, MAZI CHUKWUMA ONYINYECHUKWU OKPALAEZEUKWU”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
In Anambra, Son Squanders N2m Meant for His Dad’s Burial, Maltreats Stepmother
Next article
Why Governor Uzodimma’s Media Aide, Nneamaka Resigned

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  Umahi: I Inherited 18,000km of Road Contracts Worth N14.1tn

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.