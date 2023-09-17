You Were Blacklisted By Igbo Youths – Ohaneze Blasts Demian Okafor Over Insult On Iwuanyanwu

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo Apex socio-cultural group have reacted to Damian Okafor’s publication against Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the presidential General of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide.

Their reaction came in a press statement signed by Mazi Chika Art Adiele, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo (Youth Wing) and was made available to our Correspondent.

Ohanaeze revealed that Okafor was blacklisted by Igbo Youths as a result of his purported terrible behavior.

The press statement read in full; “DAMIAN OKAFOR; THE INFANT AND HIS INFANTILE MISADVENTURES.

“Ordinarily, we are advised by our father, the Golden President General, His Excellency Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, MFR, OFR, CFR AHAEJIAGAMBA, and by extension All Igbo Leaders, to over look the infantile antics of a drowning boy who every well meaning Igbo Youths knew as a “dumbass”.

“The boy Damian Okafor, is wallowing in self pity, perhaps due to his atrocious renditions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Damian, as christened by Igbo Youths, was first suspended unanimously on the 25th of September 2021 from office as Youth Leader. That is 23 out of 24 members of the NEC, including his brothers from Ebonyi State passed a vote of no confidence on his clueless, corrupt, primitive, and queer leadership style. Subsequently, it became torrential.

” Vote of no confidence by Ebonyi Youths a vote of no confidence by Ebonyi NEC members, vote of No confidence by the Leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and vote of no confidence by the gods of the land.

“It is instructive to inform the general public and all security agencies, that, Damian Okafor, were blacklisted by Igbo Youths Worldwide as a result of his terrible behavior.

“Igbo Youths are known for their spirit of respect to elders and constituted authorities.

“Our sense of industry is that of wealth creation, setting up robust template to stimulate Trade and cutting edge Technology.

“Internationally, Igbo Youths are breaking grounds and shattering glass ceiling in all areas of human endeavors.

“Even though, we commend Chief Iwuanyanwu for his committments towards creating sustainable jobs that will discourage such pitiable behavior by a dimwitted fellow, we the Youth Wing will not fail to sanction any erring youth who will want to hide behind a phony organization to malign our President General.

“However, we the Youth Wing, do hereby, restate our unalloyed loyalty to the President General, Chief EMMANUEL INWUANYANWU(Ahaejiagamba), and the Ag. NATIONAL YOUTH LEADER, MAZI CHUKWUMA ONYINYECHUKWU OKPALAEZEUKWU”