Uzodinma Administration Demolishes Another Building Belonging To Opposition Chieftain

The PDP chieftain’s house was reportedly marked for demolition by the state government, few weeks after he openly reversed the course pronounced by pro- Uzodimma traditional rulers from Orlu zone against Imo sons contesting for governorship against APC in the forthcoming Imo governorship poll.

Governor Hope Uzodimma led administration in Imo State has reportedly demolished property belonging to Nze Chinaka Henry Maduakolam, The Traditional Prime Minister of Owerre Nkworji Autonomous Community in Nkwere Local Government Council Area of Imo State.

The traditional Minister is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in the State and also, kinsman to the PDP Deputy-gov candidate Jones Onyerere in the forthcoming Imo governorship poll.

Our correspondent gathered that on Thursday afternoon, when South East Security and Economic summit was going on, team of armed thugs and police attached to the Imo State Government House stormed the residential home the PDP leader located in New Owerri, opposite Emmanuel Emenike Estate, along Owerri Porthacort road and demolished the security fence of the property.

The building was marked for total demolition by the State Government, with one week notice written in the fence.

The dangerous looking men and security Officers attached to them claimed to be acting on the order form Imo State Government House in Owerri.

Fielding questions from our correspondent who visited the site on Friday, the PDP chieftain lamented that the only crime he committed was refusing to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State to support Hope Uzodimma re-election bid.

“I am very speechless. I know my only crime is because the members of the ruling political party -APC in Imo State are luring and threatening me to join APC which I have bluntly refused to do so.

“Off-course, I am a staunch member of PDP. I can never leave PDP and nothing on earth will make me to dump or leave my party-PDP until I am truly convinced on my mind.

“No amount of intimidation, threat harassment will make me leave PDP. Those who demolished my structures are from Imo Government House. As they told me. They said, they were sent from Douglas House Owerri.

“Infact, they came with an earth-moving machine (bulldozer), there were presence of heavily armed political thugs alongside some police officers who were looking deadly numbering over 15 persons.

“The thugs demolished my perimeter fence.

damaged my gate, destroyed my vehicle only because of politics.” Maduakolam revealed.

Meanwhile, the Media department of the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) have refused to speak to Journalists on the reasons why the building belonging to the PDP chieftain was demolished on Thursday without following a due process .

However, Imo State Government have debunked the allegations through Collins Opurozor, who is the Special Adviser to governor Hope Uzodimma on strategic communication.

“I have seen the video of the demolition of the PDP chieftain’s residential home in owerri. If you watch the video you will agree with me that there was already a notice placed on the security fence.

“Accusing the State Government of witch-hunting him for not join the All Progressives Congress in the state is absolutely petty and unacceptable, let the owner go to OCDA and sort himself out.” Opurozor said.

It could be reclled that the State Government had on August demolished another property (All Seasons Hotel premises) belonging to Mike Ikeokwu, an opposition Chieftain and the campaign council Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State Governorship Election slated to hold by November 11, this year.

Our correspondent gathered that Mike Ikeokwu an Nze Chinaka Henry Maduakolam are native from Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo State and were once close friends to the governor when he was a member of PDP, representing Orlu Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Imolites in their different opinions have condemned the action of the Traditional Rulers from Orlu who were captured in a video placing course on their sons contesting against governor Hope in the forthcoming Poll.

An activist in the state, Chidi Nwokeocha who spoke to newsmen, demands that the state government and the pro Uzodimma traditional rulers must apologize to Imo People and the Chieftain of PDP who’s property was destroyed few weeks after reversing their Controversial course on politicians.

“Henry Mmaduakolam, as the traditional ruler of Owerre Nkworji he has the traditional right to call Monarchs to order when they go astray.

“Governor Uzodimma should learn how to accommodate politicians, Imo belongs to all of us.” Nwokeocha said.