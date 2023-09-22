Stop Using Old Videos to Create Panic in Anambra — CP Adeoye Warns

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has warned those exhuming and spreading old videos to create panic in the state to desist from such, as the law will take its full course on anybody found wanting.

The warning is coming in response to various tragic and panic-instilling old videos being exhumed and circulated on various social media platforms in the State in recent time, the most recent of which is the old video clips of burning of a commercial bus at Nanka and killing of soldiers at Umunze, both of which, he said, happened last year during the dark days of insecurity in the state.

Reacting through a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the Police Commissioner described those exhuming and circulating such videos as enemies of the people and enemies of the State.

He further described the antic of recycling such old video clips as vile propaganda warning that purveyors of false alarm who seek to create fear in the mind of the public will be brought to book.

The Commissioner also said he had tasked the Cybercrime Unit of the Nigeria Police Force to track down those exhuming the old videos to create panic and fear among the populace.

While calling on Ndi Anambra to disregard the videos and not help enemies of progress to share them, CP Adeoye also re-assured the people of the State that the Police and sister security agencies would always go the extra mile to secure them against agents of darkness that do not mean well for them or for the Nation.