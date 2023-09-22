8.4 C
Guard in police net for allegedly stealing computers from school in Jigawa

N/West
The Police Command in Jigawa have arrested a security man for allegedly stealing a printer, two mini computers, two ceiling fans and disc receiver from a school he guards in Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, DSP Lawan Shi’isu, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Dutse, said the suspect.

Shi’isu said the Vice Principal of Government Girls Untity School Kazaure, Malam Bashir Ahmed, reported the case to the police.

”Upon receiving the reportm a surveillance squad attached to the Kazaure Police Division, stormed a  shop at Kangada area of the LGA, where the 30-year-old security guard of the school was arrested with two sacks containing the stolen items.

”When interrogated, the suspect confessed to have used a master key to open the storeroom of the school and took the items.

“Initially, a team of detectives visited the scene of the crime where the master key was recovered,” Shi’isu said

He said that the complainant also reported that a kerosene stove, electric kettle, aluminum pot and saloon equipment belonging to the school were missing.

He said the suspect will soon be charged to court

