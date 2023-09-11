Police arraign man, 40 for allegedly stealing 377 cows

The Police Command in Lagos has arraigned a 40-year-old man, Muhammed Abubakar on Monday before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing 377 cows.

The defendant, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of felony and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Clément Okuoimose told the Court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan.10, at about 10.00.a.m., at Apa Town, Badagry area of Lagos state.

Okuoimose said that the defendant conspired with others to commit a felony with stealing.

He said the defendant stole 125 cows belonging to one Chief James Azonadu, the complainant.

“The defendant also stole another 252 cows belonging to Chief Towowede Hoteyin, another complainant.

“Abubakar is a Fulani herdsman who used to rear cows for residents of the town.

“He decided to sell all the cows put in his care and ran away.

“The defendant was later apprehended and handed over to Police for prosecution,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1,000,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said one of the sureties must be a renowned Hausa leader in Lagos while the other must be a religious leader in Lagos.

Adefioye adjourned the case until Oct.12, for mention.