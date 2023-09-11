Enugu football fans hail Eagles 6-0 whitewash of Sao Tome

Some football fans in Enugu State have hailed the Super Eagles of Nigeria for thrashing visiting Sao Tome and Principle 6-0 in an Africa Cup of Nation final qualifying match.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eagles smashed their opponents 6-0 to wrap up the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 qualifying match on Sunday in Uyo.

They fans, who spoke with NAN on Monday, said that the players deserved commendation for not underrating the visitors.

Coach Statplus Izuikem said that the coach sees the match as a serious one and did not want to leave anything to chance.

According to him, coach Jose Peseiro made a good selection and also prepared very for the game.

He said that Sao Tome and Principe is one of the low ranking teams in Africa.

“Check their ranking, you cannot judge the Eagles` best chemistry with them but it was a good game watching the Nigerian team,” he said.

Dan Onwuegbuna, Public Relation Officer Ministry for Youth and Sports, Enugu said that the Eagles are one of the best teams inAfrica.

He said that the Eagles should aim at wining the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Cote I`voire in January.

Chidera Pius said the way the Eagles played showed that they were prepared and hungry for the AFCON.

“They approached the game as if they have not qualified and needed the match to qualify and that is the kind of spirit and zeal Nigerians always want to see.

“The question of home based players’ invitation do not matter here because, all we want was a good result,“said.

NAN reports that the AFCON is scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast in January, 2024.