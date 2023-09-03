8.4 C
New York
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Lazio beat champions Napoli 2-1 for first win of the season

Sports
Lazio beat champions Napoli 2-1 for first win of the season
Lazio beat champions Napoli 2-1 for first win of the season

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Lazio’s Luis Alberto and Daichi Kamada secured a 2-1 win for last season’s runners-up at champions Napoli in Serie A on Saturday.

The victory for Maurizio Sarri’s side earned them their first points of the season, while the hosts suffered their first defeat.

Lazio shocked the home crowd by scoring against the run of play on the half-hour when Luis Alberto scored with a cheeky back heel after good work by Felipe Anderson down the right.

Napoli quickly recovered from the setback and levelled two minutes later through Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski whose deflected low shot went in past Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel.

READ ALSO  Haaland’s hat-trick helps City cruise past Fulham 5-1

But Kamada restored Lazio’s lead in the 52nd minute by firing into the far bottom corner before two further efforts by the visitors were disallowed for offside.

Napoli are fourth in the table with six points from three games while Lazio are now 12th with three from three.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Kaduna Govt. constructs 3 rural roads in Southern Kaduna

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  Transfer Talk: Chelsea, Roma on verge of Lukaku loan deal

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.