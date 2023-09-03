Kaduna Govt. constructs 3 rural roads in Southern Kaduna

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State on Saturday inaugurated the construction of three rural roads in Southern Kaduna.

The roads are Tachira-Kadarko, Tachira-Mayi Kawon Assu and Makabun-Aya-Lagum roads, covering a total of 17.5 kilometres in Kaura Local Government Area.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, the governor said when completed, the roads would boost social and economic activities, and improve the standard of living of the people.

“The significance of constructing and upgrading rural roads cannot be over emphasized.

“The benefits are enormous to our people as this will boost profitability and productivity and stimulate economic growth,” he added

Sani enjoined the benefiting communities to take ownership of the projects and give maximum support to the contractors.

In his remarks, Kabiru Mainasidi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, said the roads are among 32 rural roads covering 316km to be constructed across the state under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project.

Mainasidi also said the roads, when completed, would facilitate movement of agricultural products to urban areas.

He tasked the contractor to adhere to standard and ensure quality work as the government will not accept shoddiness.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, the Agwam Takad, Chief Tobias John, thanked the government for bringing development to people of the area.

The traditional ruler said that the project will bring an end to many years of suffering due lack of access road in the community.