Labor Party Campaign DG Beheaded

The Campaign Director of Labour Party in the last concluded general elections in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area Mr. Maduka Zachary, has been killed and beheaded in his house.

Maduka Zachary popularly called “Power Zac” who was also the campaign director of the Honorable Member Representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency Honorable Amobi Ogah, was killed and beheaded in his house in Uturu and his head taken away by the killers.

PowerZac as we gathered was part of security team fighting against the rising cases of kidnapping in the Uturu axis of Isuikwuato Local Government. He was also the Home Branch Chairman of Uturu Union.

Source : Newsweek