Local Bombs, Others Recovered As Police Bust Another Kidnap Gang in Anambra, Rescue Another Victim

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Two locally-made bombs and a Pump Action gun have been recovered as the officers of the Anambra State Police Command busted another kidnap gang in the State.

The kidnap gang members, smashed at Nnewi Ichi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday, were said to be part of the criminal elements terrorizing the Nnewi environs and other parts of the State.

According to a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday by the Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the police squad received information about the kidnappers’ hideout and stormed the place, where they also rescued a kidnap victim locked up in the hideout by the gang. He said the victim had been taken to a hospital at Nnewi for treatment.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the officers of the Anambra State Police Command have so far rescued no fewer than 20 kidnap victims alive from different parts of the State since CP Aderemi Adeoye assumed office as the Commissioner of Police in the State less than three months ago.

CP Adeoye, while commending the Police Operatives and the local Vigilante on this collaboration that has been effective against criminal elements in the State, also charged them to sustain the onslaught until crime is reduced to the barest minimum.